Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri took a holy dip in the Sangam on Tuesday, accompanied by Parmarth Niketan Ashram Chief Swami Chidanand Saraswati and 40-50 foreign devotees. Prayers were offered for a Hindu Rashtra, Bageshwar Dham, and the well-being of saints and seers.

Speaking to ANI, Bageshwar Dham Chief Shastri said, "I took a dip in the Sangam along with Parmarth Niketan Ashram Chief Swami Chidanand Saraswati and all our pupils. Nearly 40-50 foreign devotees also took a dip with us..."

Also Read | Burari Building Collapse: 2 Girls Among 5 Killed in Four-Storey Building Collapse in North Delhi.

He further stated, "My first dip was for Hindu Rashtra, the second was for Bageshwar Dham, the third was for followers of Bageshwar Dham in India, the fourth was for the well-being of all our saints and seers, and the fifth was for the long life of all those who pray for the well-being of our religion and the world..."

Similarly, Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "Today, we are witnessing the true essence of Sangam--a confluence of believers from India and the world. It is beyond words..."

Also Read | Petrol, Diesel Cars To Be Banned in Mumbai? Maharashtra Govt Forms 7-Member Committee To Tackle Air Pollution.

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Kabir Khan also arrived in Prayagraj to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest spiritual gathering.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 23.9 million people, including 1 million Kalpawasis, took a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Since the commencement of the event on January 13, over 147.6 million people have participated in the ritual bathing.

Ahead of the second Amrit Snan tomorrow on Mauni Amavasya, over 150 million devotees have already taken a holy dip during the first 15 days of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Mauni Amavasya, which marks the day of the second Shahi Snan, is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant bathing dates during the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

One devotee, speaking about their experience at the Maha Kumbh, remarked that despite the massive crowd, there were no stampede-like situations.

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is expected to attract a large number of devotees in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26. Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event symbolizes a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. This year's Maha Kumbh is anticipated to welcome over 450 million visitors, making it a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)