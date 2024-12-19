Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A Vector Control Unit has been deployed to make the Maha Kumbh Mela area insect-free, addressing issues caused by mosquitoes and flies, officials said here on Thursday.

The unit will systematically work across Mahakumbh Nagar to eliminate disease-spreading insects to protect visitors from mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Hails PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' Policy Once Again, Says 'Russia Stands in Fourth After China, US and India in Economic Parity'.

It will also help prevent hygiene-related issues and diseases caused by flies, ensuring a safe and pleasant experience for all attendees, they said.

Nodal Joint Director for Vector Control Dr VP Singh said that a vector control unit has been deployed in the mela, where insecticide will be sprayed across the Mahakumbh grounds.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Meets Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Discusses Statehood Restoration Among Other Issues.

The area has been divided into five zones, each further subdivided into five sectors, making a total of 25 sectors. Each sector will be overseen by an assistant malaria officer (AMO), with 35 sanitation circles in place. Every circle will have a malaria inspector on-site to supervise workers conducting spray activities, he said.

Each zone has a sub-store stocked with a three-day supply of insecticides, ensuring uninterrupted availability. Additionally, 25 vehicles have been hired for distribution and inspection. Each vehicle, assigned to a sector, will be staffed with two workers and a supervisor, he said.

For the first time, these teams will also spray insecticides at parking areas, which now include toilet facilities. This added mobility ensures effective coverage and enhanced hygiene across all key locations, the officer said.

Dr Anand Kumar Singh, Assistant Nodal and DMO for Vector Control, said that a dedicated team of 45 workers has been formed, divided into three shifts of 15 workers each, stationed across different zones.

Primarily tasked with managing stores, this team will be activated in emergencies without disrupting other operations. These workers have received special training to operate machines in critical situations, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)