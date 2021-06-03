Nagpur, Jun 3 (PTI) A female leopard and a four- month-old cub were found dead on Thursday in Khapa forest range in Nagpur division of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The carcasses were found at Mouza Mohgaon in Pendhri Nullah beat, a statement issued by the Khapa range forest officer said.

All the body parts of the deceased animals- the four- and-a-half year old leopardess and her cub- were found to be intact and they might have died due to starvationand dehydration, it said.

Their samples have been sent to a forensic lab for analysis, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)