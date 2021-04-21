Beed, Apr 21 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death by her brother and his friend at a village in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim Shital Laxman Chaudhari was alleged killed by her brother Dinkar Gorakh Gavhane and his friend Digambar Dhananjay Walekar at Borgaon village of Kej tehsil late on Tuesday night, an official from Kej police station said.

According to the police, the victim, lived with her family in Pune, had come for a visit to her parent's house with her daughter.

The accused allegedly hit the victim on her head and killed her one the spot, following which complaint was lodged at Kej police station, the official said.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained and a hunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)