Latur, Aug 19 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Latur city on Thursday registered a case against a man for allegedly encroaching on land earmarked for a green belt, an official said.

Also Read | SpiceJet To Begin Trial of Travel Pass Mobile App of IATA for Digital Health Verification.

The Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) had reserved a piece of land in ward number 17 for a green belt, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Farmer Killed During Brawl On His Birthday in Pune District; Two Accused Arrested.

Residents of the area informed the civic body that Salim Khayyum Patel, a resident of Take Nagar, had encroached on the land, following which civic officials reached the spot and conducted an inspection, he said.

Based on the findings, a criminal case has been registered at the Vivekanand Chowk police station in this regard, the official said.

LMC commissioner Aman Mittal has appealed to citizens not to encroach on lands owned by the municipal corporation or reserved for green belts, and warned of stringent action in case of violations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)