Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly killing his father in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Also Read | Air Pollution Killing 1,200 Young People in Europe Each Year.

The incident took place in Ambernath area on Sunday. The accused, Prakash, was upset with his 52-year-old father Rajesh Varma as the latter used to frequently abuse and beat up his wife, the official from Ulhasnagar police control room said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Embark on Two-Day Visit to Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and UTs Today.

The accused had asked his father to refrain from thrashing his mother.

On Sunday afternoon, Varma again started abusing and beating up his wife.

The accused then picked up a sharp knife and allegedly stabbed his father with it multiple times, the official said.

The other family members rushed the injured man to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The accused was arrested and booked on the charge of murder, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)