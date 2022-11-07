Thane, November 7: A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

Shamim alias Salman Khan was found dead at the entrance of his hotel in Fatima Nagar area of the town in the morning, an official said. Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Killed by Live-in Partner in Ambernath.

The victim had started the hotel in partnership with some of his friends on October 25, he said. The victim's body bore nine stab wounds and his private parts had been chopped off, the official said. Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death For Asking Back Rs 5000 He Had Lent, Accused Arrested.

Based on the CCTV footage recovered from the area, the police zeroed in on a friend of the victim, he said. As per preliminary investigations, a love affair might have lead to the murder, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, the station house officer of Shanti Nagar police station said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)