Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The victim Laxmibai Manohar Tayde was found dead in a room at a chawl in Nevali Phata area in the morning, an official said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the victim's live-in partner, who is currently absconding, he said.

The woman, who hailed from Akola, had come to stay in the chawl with the man five days ago, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the accused.

