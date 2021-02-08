Jalna, Feb 8 (PTI) A man was killed, his body set ablaze and his car dumped in a pit in Jalna in Maharashtra, after which three relatives were detained for questioning, police said on Monday.

Ramesh Shelke, a resident of Pohegaon, had gone to Mehkar for some work on Sunday, and his burnt body and car was found on Monday morning, said Sevli police station in charge Vilas More.

"He was identified from his PAN card. His son Akshay, in his complaint, has named three close relatives with whom Shelke was embroiled in a property dispute, and they are being questioned," More said.

