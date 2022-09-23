Latur, Sep 23 (PTI) The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked against 11 members of an inter-district gang by police in Latur, an official said on Friday.

It is the first time MCOCA provisions are being invoked in Latur in almost 12 years, he said.

"A case has been registered against 11 members of an inter-district gang under MCOCA at Chakur police station. They are accused in a murder that took place in Chapoli village on March 20 this year," Assistant Superintendent of Police Niketan Kadam said.

Prime accused Narayan Irbatanwad (45) was held along with 10 others, including a juvenile, in the case, and a probe revealed the gang had indulged in several serious crimes, including attacking people with sharp weapons and opium smuggling, he said.

A proposal was sent to higher authorities to add MCOCA provisions in the charge sheet and permission was received recently, the official said.

