Nashik, Mar 27 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,68,910 with the addition of 4,918 new infections on Saturday, the highest rise in a day so far, Health officials said.

With the death of 25 patients due to COVID-19 disease, the toll in the district mounted to 2,308, they said.

A total of 1,548 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Nashik district to 1,42,352.

With 18,952 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in the district went up to 7,02,083, officials said.

