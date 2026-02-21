Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 21 (ANI): In a strong and decisive strike against terror operatives and their support structures, Budgam Police has attached immovable property of a JKNOP involved in FIR of Police Station Khag, registered under Sections 7/25, 18, 20, and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The attached property belongs to Ghulam Nabi Najar, son of Late Abdul Jabbar, resident of Gamgulla Khansahib. The property comprises 01 Kanal and 16 Marlas of prime land under Khasra No. 796, Khewat No. 144, and Khata No. 439, situated at village Gamgulla Khansahib.

Also Read | Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Rejects Child S*xual Abuse Allegation, Calls Complaint False After UP Court Orders FIR Against Seer (Watch Video).

The action has been executed under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after completing all legal formalities, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing crackdown against terror-linked elements operating in the District.

This high-impact move sends an unequivocal message to those involved in anti-national and unlawful activities that they will not only face criminal prosecution but will also lose the very assets that sustain such networks. Budgam Police is aggressively targeting the financial and logistical backbone of terror outfits and their cross-border sponsors.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says New HCL-Foxconn Plant Will Boost India's Global Chip Presence (Watch Video).

In an official statement, Budgam Police reiterates its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and affirms that relentless action will continue until every support network is dismantled and peace is fully secured.

Earlier, in a major operation to dismantle terror support networks, Budgam Police of Jammu and Kashmir launched a district-wide crackdown on Jammu and Kashmir residents operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP).

Several relatives and associates of active JKNOP members were booked under relevant legal provisions for their continued involvement in anti-national activities, including providing logistical support, spreading propaganda and aiding recruitment. Digital devices and incriminating material were also seized during the raids. Budgam Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the district, asserting that operations against terror networks and their support structures will continue until they are completely dismantled. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)