Nashik, Sep 8 (PTI) At least 102 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra's Nashik district, raising the tally of infections in the region to 4,06,287 on Wednesday, a health official said.

As many as 98 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, he said.

With this, the count of recoveries reached 3,96,759 and toll stood at 8,600, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,29,767 were from Nashik city, 1,54,220 from other parts of the district, 12,629 from Malegaon and 5,755 were patients from outside the district taking treating here, the administration said.

A total of 24,89,652 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,590 were examined during the day, the official added.

