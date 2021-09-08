New Delhi, September 8: The result of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2021 has been declared on Wednesday, September 8. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Candidates who appeared from the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2021 can visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in to check and download their results. AP EAMCET Answer Key Released at sche.ap.gov.in, Check Direct link and How to Download Answer Key.

As per reports, 80.62 per cent of the total candidates who appeared from the examination have qualified. A total of 1,66,460 candidates appeared for the exam this year. The test for engineering programme was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25 while that for agriculture and pharmacy were held on September 3, 6 and 7. The AP EAMCET 2021 was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. Click here for direct link to Andhra Pradesh EAPCET Result 2021.

Here Is How To Check Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Result 2021 :

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the home page click on the link for AP EAPCET Result 2021

Login by entering required details

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can advised to download and take a print out of the result for future references. The aspirants need to secure at least 25 per cent marks. Those who qualify the AP EAPCET 2021 will be eligible to participate in the counselling for admissions in various courses which is set to begin from September 18, 2021.

