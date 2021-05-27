Nashik, May 27 (PTI) With the addition of 728 new COVID-19 cases and 36 casualties on Thursday, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 3,82,941 and the toll rose to 4,550, an official said.

Of the latest casualties, 20 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and 16 were from other parts of the district, he said.

Of the total number of cases recorded so far, 2,22,114 were from Nashik city, 1,43,445 from other parts of the district, 12,301 from Malegaon and 5,081 were patients from outside the district, who were treated here, it was stated.

At least 1,117 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,64,419, the official said.

As many as 13,733 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests carried out in the district to 15,94,565, he added.

