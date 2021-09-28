Osmanabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Osmanabad district in Maharashtra has received 824.90 millimetres of rainfall this monsoon, over 204 mm higher than the 620.60 mm that fell last year, with Bhoom tehsil leading with 961.60 mm for the season so far, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Half-Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts 2021: Is It a Bank Holiday on September 30 on October 1? Here's All You Need To Know.

After several years, the district, part of the generally parched Marathwada region in the state, has received such robust rainfall, which stands at 136.78 per cent of the annual average, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: 10 Dead, Over 200 Cattle Washed Away After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods in Marathwada Region.

While Bhoom has got 961.60 mm rains, the figures for the other tehsils are Osmanabad 786.90 mm, Tuljapur 847.10 mm, Paranda 757.10 mm, Kallam 763.90 mm, Omerga 864.70 mm, Lohara 725.70 mm and Washi 925.20 mm, he said.

"Dams like Sinakolegaon, Chandani, Manjra, Terna, Lower Terna, Ruibhar, Kurnoor and Bori are overflowing. Ujani Dam, which is the main source of water for Osmanabad city, is also overflowing. However, heavy rains have affected Kharif crops like soybean, moong, urad, tur, cotton and bajra," he informed.

District officials said heavy rains had affected Irla and Daudpur villages on the banks of Terna river, while the Osmanabad-Ausa roda was blocked as water was flowing above the deck of the Kamegaon-Samudrawani bridge, with some travelers being stranded on either sides for several hours now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)