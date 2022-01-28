Aurangabad. Jan 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government plans to deploy electric vehicles (EV) to transport tourists in the renowned world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said here.

He was speaking to reporters on Thursday after visiting Ellora and Ajanta tourist centres that have been shut for a long time due to non availability of electricity.

He also said centres will be started here so that scholars can come and study the region, which is replete with history.

On people lining up along the roads on some stretches to welcome him, the minister said he might get a call from the chief minister as the state government is very strict about not allowing over-crowding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

