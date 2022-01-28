New Delhi, January 28: With the Budget Session of the Parliament scheduled to begin from January 31, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took a stock of the preparations and also inspected various facilities in the Parliament House Complex. Birla inspected the Lok Sabha Chamber, Central Hall and several other facilities in the Parliament House Complex.

The Speaker has issued instructions to ensure safety of the members, officials and the media persons during the Budget Session, keeping in view the necessary Covid-19 guidelines. He was apprised about the implementation of the Covid protocol norms in Parliament House Complex by senior officials. V Anantha Nageswaran Takes Charge As New Chief Economic Advisor Ahead of Union Budget 2022.

Birla was also briefed about the progress of the construction of the New Parliament Building. He provided several inputs to ensure world class landscaping around the New Parliament Building. The Speaker also enquired about the building materials and architectural highlights of the building.

Birla directed the officials to ensure the maintenance work of Parliament House is taken up regularly, and stressed that the facilities should be improved with the use of latest technology. He also directed the officials to undertake adequate safety measures for Members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers.

During his inspection, Birla issued directions to ensure better facilities and maximum cleanliness in the media stands, lobbies and the Central Hall. The Parliament will function in two shifts during the Budget Session from February under which the Rajya Sabha will function in morning, and the Lok Sabha in the evening, owing to the Covid situation.

The Budget Session will be held in two parts this year, from January 31 to February 11, and from March 14 to April 8. The Union Budget for FY23 will be tabled in the Parliament on February 1. All Covid protocols will be in place in the Parliament to prevent the outbreak of the disease, officials said.

As per the schedule, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the Houses at 11 a.m. on January 31. "During the sittings from 31.1.2022 to 11.2.2022, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers and their galleries will be used for sitting of members in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic," said a bulletin. The bulletin said that members should arrive at the Parliament by 10.30 a.m. on January 31 in order to obviate any inconvenience.

