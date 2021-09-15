Beed, Sep 15 (PTI) The police have arrested two persons for alleged possession of gutka worth Rs 62 lakh in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | Indian Researchers Discover New Species of Hybodont Shark From Jurassics of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Based on a tip-off, a special squad of the Beed police raided a warehouse in Ghodka Rajuri village and recovered sacks filled with gutka, which were being loaded into vehicles, the official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination In Uttar Pradesh Crosses 9 Crore-Mark.

The police seized the banned substance worth Rs 62 lakh and arrested two persons, he said.

An officer from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lodged a complaint against the duo with the Pimplaner police station, the official said, adding that further probe is underway to track down the source of the substance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)