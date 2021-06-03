Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 15,229 new COVID-19 cases and 307 fatalities, taking its caseload to 57,91,413 and death toll to 97,394, the health department said.

As many as 25,617 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 54,86,206.

The state now has 2,04,974 active cases, it said.

The recovery rate marginally improved to 94.73 per cent from 94.54 per cent the day before.

The fatality rate stood at 1.68 per cent.

As many as 2,60,032 people were tested for coronavirus during the day, taking the number of samples tested so far to 3,57,74,626.

Out of 307 deaths, 288 occurred in the last 48 hours and rest in the last week. Besides, 336 deaths that had taken place before the last week were added to the cumulative figure. So the total increase in the death toll was 643.

Mumbai city reported 985 new cases and 27 deaths, taking its case tally to 7,08,026 and the toll to 14,907.

The wider Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, reported 3,046 infections and 61 deaths, pushing the caseload to 15,40,443 and the toll to 28,046.

Palghar district in the Mumbai division reported 22 deaths on Thursday.

The Nashik division reported 1,996 new cases and 53 deaths, including 21 deaths in Ahmednagar district and 13 each in Nashik city and rural parts of the Nashik district.

The Pune division registered 3,885 new cases, 1,463 of them in Satara district, the statement said. Out of 45 deaths in Pune division, 19 and 17 were reported from rural parts of Solapur district and Satara district, respectively.

The Kolhapur division reported 3,533 new cases of coronavirus, including 1,170 in Kolhapur district. The division reported 48 deaths of which 15 were from rural parts of Kolhapur while 14 from rural parts of Sangli.

Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts added six deaths each.

The Aurangabad division recorded 355 infections, Latur division 747, Akola division 931 and Nagpur division 736 new cases.

In Latur division, 12 deaths occurred inBeed district followed by 10 each in Latur and Osmanabad districts.

Out of 24 casualties in Aurangabad division, 20 were in rural parts of Aurangabad district.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 57,91,413; new cases 15,229, death toll 97,394; recoveries 54,86,206; active cases 2,04,974; tests so far 3,57,74,626.

