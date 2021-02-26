Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) A 32-year-old man who tried to end his life by lying down a railway track in Virar station in Palghar was saved by an alert RPF jawan, an official said on Friday.

The incident happened at around 11.20am on Wednesday and a video of it went viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen lying on the tracks after spreading a bed sheet as a suburban local approaches the spot.

"The RPF jawan can be seen jumping from the platform onto the tracks and pulling away this man in the nick of time. The man apparently was depressed due to his mother's death," the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)