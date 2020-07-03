Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has set up committees headed by district collectors to monitor treatment and health facilities in COVID hospitals.

A GR on this was published recently, which also stated that COVID hospitals must have CCTV facilities, which should be made available when the committees visit.

Every hospital must have a help desk where kin can call up or meet the patient, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope who added that the decision to form committees in all districts, except Mumbai, was based on a Supreme Court order.

"District civil surgeon, municipal commissioners, deans of medical colleges, heart specialists, Indian Medical Association (IMA) members among others will be members. There will be a separate 12-member committee for Mumbai which will be headed by the municipal commissioner," officials said.

All committees will report to the chief secretary.

