Latur, Apr 8 (PTI) 'Statue of Knowledge', a 70-feet tall statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, will be unveiled in Latur city of Maharashtra on April 13 in the presence of Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Ramdas Athawale.

Local BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare gave this information to reporters here on Thursday.

The statue has been built in the premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park. The unveiling ceremony will be held a day before the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

Apart from Law Minister Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Athawale, former Maharashtra chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state minister Sanjay Bansode will be present for the statue unveiling ceremony that will take place at 5 pm (on April 13), Shrangare said.

Flower petals will be showered on the statue from a helicopter on April 14 to celebrate the birth anniversary of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, he said.

A team of 35 artists have been working round the clock to build the statue, which is being made using fiber.

Lead artist Akshay Halke claimed that this is the first statue of Dr Ambedkar in the world to be built in 20 days and it is the first of its kind in the state.

