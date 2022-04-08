Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is all set to go on sale today in the Indian market. The handset was launched in the country last week, and today, it will be made available for purchase at 12 noon, via Amazon India and the official website. As a part of the launch offer, customers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on transactions made by ICICI Bank credit cards. Customers can get their hands on the device by paying an introductory price of Rs 17,999 for the base model and Rs 19,999 for the top-end model. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G To Go on Sale Tomorrow in India; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 20,499.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz Infinity-V display. It comes powered by an octa-core 5nm Exynos SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

For photography, the device gets a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP cameras. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

