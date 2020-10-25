Palghar, Oct 25 (PTI) A 16-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a man when she took her cattle for grazing in a field in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Manor in the district on October 21, he said.

While the girl was out in the field with her cattle, the man dragged her to the bushes and allegedly raped her, the official said.

Based on a police complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered against the accused on Friday under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

