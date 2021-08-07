Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 218 fresh coronavirus positive cases, which has pushed its infection count to 5,46,326, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: Man Attemps to Rape His Minor Daughter; Arrested.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 30 People Infected With Delta Variant of COVID-19 in Nashik, Says District Hospital.

With the virus claiming the lives of seven persons during the day, the death toll in the district has risen to 11,086.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of Thane is 2.02 per cent at present, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,642, while the death toll stands at 3,208, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)