Thane, Aug 27 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported 355 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,40,493, a health official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Justice UU Lalit Sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India; Watch Video.

These cases were reported on Friday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Body Of 15-Year-Old Girl Found Stuffed In Bag Near Naigaon Bridge in Palghar.

Thane district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is now left with 2,362 active cases, he said.

With no fresh COVID-19 fatality, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,939.

The number of recoveries in the district stood at 7,26,590 as of Friday, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)