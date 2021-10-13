Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) With the addition of 201 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,62,301, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Apple 'Unleashed' Event Set for October 18, 2021; M1X MacBooks Likely To Be Launched.

Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, the virus also claimed the lives of five more persons, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,440, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: 20 Motorcycles Gutted in Massive Fire in Nehru Nagar in Kurla.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,250, while the death toll stands at 3,278, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)