Nagpur, May 26 (PTI) Two doctors among three persons were arrested on Wednesday here in Maharashtra for allegedly trying to sell a Tocilizumab injection for Rs one lakh, police said.

One of the accused, who had the injection since his mother had tested positive for coronavirus, was trying to sell it with the help of two doctors to earn some quick money, the official added.

A special team arrested the man and later the doctors after he revealed their names.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

