Thane, Jan 21 (PTI) Two men from Jharkhand have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a shop and decamping with watches worth over Rs 4 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from crime unit-I of the Thane police nabbed Shahalam Fazlu Shaikh (53) and Rundal Singh Niranjan Singh (40) from Kalyan railway station on Thursday, an official said.

The police recovered branded watches worth over Rs 4.48 lakh from the accused, he said.

The accused had broken into a watch shop in Pune on January 18, and were planning to flee to Jharkhand with the stolen items, he said.

An offence has been registered against the duo with the Vishrantiwadi police station of Pune, the official said.

Shaikh was a repeat offender and has cases to his name at Kasarwadavli and Vashi police stations, he added.

