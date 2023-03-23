Palghar, Mar 23 (PTI) Two persons were injured in a fire in a health care firm in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning, an official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh | ELton & Freddie, Two Male Coalition Cheetahs Were Released in a … – Latest Tweet by ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan.

The fire broke out in the reactor of the firm, located in Tarapur MIDC industrial area, at 6:30am. leaving two workers with burn injuries, Palghar Fire Station official Dinesh Ambure told PTI.

Also Read | US: Security Beefed Up Around Indian Consulate in San Francisco After Khalistani Supporters Stage Protest.

"The two, in their mid-20s, have been hospitalised. The fire was doused in two hours. The cause of the blaze is being ascertained," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)