Thane, May 18 (PTI) Two contract staffers of a 'Setu' centre in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 200, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

'Setu' centres have been set up by the Maharashtra government to deliver 'government to citizen (G2C)' services at the district level.

"The centre's director and his assistant, both contract staffers, were held on Wednesday when they collected Rs 200 as bribe to issue income certificate for the state government's Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he said.

