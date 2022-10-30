Nagpur, Oct 30 (PTI) A woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler died after being run over by a truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm in Hingna police station area of the city, an official said.

Reena Dilip Masram (23), a resident of Salaimendha village, was riding pillion on a motorcycle when it skidded on the road, he said.

Reena fell and was run over by a truck while was being reversed. She sustained grievous injuries and was killed on the spot, the official said.

A case under sections 304 (A) (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, he said.

