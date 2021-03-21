Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Sunday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to allow a team from here to visit a dam site on the disputed Mahadayi river.

Karnataka and Goa are locked in dispute over sharing of the river's water and the latter had recently accused the neighbouring state of going head with construction on the river despite the matter being heard in court.

In his letter, Sardesai said Karnataka must allow a joint inspection committee to visit the site because it is being done as per Supreme Court directives.

"We hope your government and police force value and respect the orders of the Supreme Court as an action of prudence, and not a ruling on a piece of paper," the GFP MLA's letter said.

The GFP had, on Saturday, sought the Supreme Court's intervention alleging that officials from Karnataka had reportedly stopped their Goa counterparts from conducting an inspection at the proposed dam site on Mahadayi river.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)