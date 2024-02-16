New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Nitish Diwan for his role in the operations of the Mahadev online betting case as a key member who was sent to Zimbabwe by the promotors to look for opportunities to set up betting operations there.

Diwan was arrested on February 15 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He was produced before a special PMLA Court in Raipur and was sent on ED custody for eight days till February 24. He is the ninth accused arrested in this case so far.

The ED investigation revealed that Diwan was working at the highest level of Mahadev Online Book in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was close to the promoters of Mahadev Online Book to the extent that he was sent to Zimbabwe by the promoters to look for opportunities to set up betting operations there.

Diwan was found to be holding assets in his name that were beneficially owned by the promoters of Mahadev Online Book. He was fully aware of the illegal operations of the Mahadev Online Book. He was holding bank accounts in the UAE and operating these accounts for routing funds. Companies have also been set up in his name in the UAE.

"These companies provided visa services to the staff of Mahadev Online Book working in Dubai and were also being used to route the illegal betting proceeds. Thus, Diwan was found to be knowingly assisting the promoters of Mahadev Online Book in their money laundering activities," said the ED.

The ED has initiated an investigation into the case on the basis of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Chhattisgarh Police. Subsequently, FIRs registered by Vishakhapatnam Police and other states were also taken on record.

The Mahadev Online Book Betting App is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and laundering of money through a layered web of Benami bank accounts.

In this case, movable properties totaling Rs 572.41 crore have been seized and frozen during searches conducted under the PMLA, 2002. Two Provisional Attachment Orders have also been issued, attaching movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 142.86 crore.

Prosecution complaints dated October 20, 2023 and January 1 this year have been filed in the case. (ANI)

