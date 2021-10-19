Washim Police seized 1,150 Kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 3.45 crore from a truck in Maharashtra.

Washim (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Washim district's Risod Police Station on Monday seized 1,150 Kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 3.45 crore from a truck.

They also detained four accused in Maharashtra, informed IPS Officer Bachhan Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Washim.

Washim Police seized Ganja from a truck on Hingoli-Risod road.

Prima facie, Ganja was being transported from the state of Andhra Pradesh to other states, said Singh.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

