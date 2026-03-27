New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan was called on by Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Vithoba Bharane in New Delhi on Friday.

During the meeting, the Maharashtra Agriculture Minister provided information on the progress of various ongoing Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare schemes in the state. He requested the Union Agriculture Minister to provide additional funding, particularly for agricultural mechanization and drip irrigation.

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Bharne also informed the Union Agriculture Minister about the damage caused to mango and cashew crops in the coastal areas of the state by untimely rains. Union Agriculture Ministry officials stated that a central government team had already visited the state to assess the damage.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in view of the damage caused to crops due to untimely rains in the state, directed the officials to ensure maximum benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to the farmers of the state.

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Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that 52 teams have been formed to address farmers' problems under the "Developed Agriculture Resolution Campaign," and its progress is being regularly reviewed. He also urged the state to take proactive steps to maximize the benefits of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana ( RKVY).

During the meeting, Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister also stated that onion production in the state has increased this year. He urged the Union Minister to arrange for direct purchases from farmers through APMCs. The Union Agriculture Minister assured him that appropriate action would be taken. (ANI)

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