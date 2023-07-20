Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after landslide in Raigad district killed at least four amid heavy rainfall while several are still trapped.

Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "I spoke with CM Eknath Shinde regarding the landslide due to heavy rain in Raigad in Maharashtra. 4 NDRF teams have reached the spot and are working with the local administration to carry out a rescue operation. Our priority is to rescue people from there and provide immediate medical help to the injured."

Reacting to the incident of the Raigad landslide, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday expressed grief and paid condolences to the families of those deceased in the landslide.

The CM further stated that NDRF teams were being deployed for rescue operations in the area and that all arrangements were made for the immediate treatment of the injured.

"The landslide incident occurred at Irshalgad near Khalapur in Raigad district last night. Some people died in this incident, we share the grief of their families. I pay my heartfelt condolences to them. I have been in touch with the local administration since last night after learning about this incident. 2 teams of NDRF have reached the spot immediately and two more teams are reaching soon," tweeted Shinde.

Tweeting further the Maharashtra CM said, "Heavy rains and darkness initially hampered the relief effort, but it is now picking up speed. According to preliminary information, a total of 48 families are here. Around 75 people have been evacuated and 5 people have died so far. Arrangements have been made for immediate treatment of the injured. The state government will provide all possible help to the heirs of the deceased and the entire cost of treatment of the injured will be borne by the state government. We are constantly monitoring the situation and rescue operations."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday morning arrived at the site of the landslide in Raigad district, where four people were killed and several are feared trapped under debris.

According to the Raigad Police, in the landslide at Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil, four people died and three others were injured. One of the rescuers also died due to a heart attack, police said.

Rescue operation by the teams of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), is underway.

Earlier, the NDRF said that two teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched the search and rescue operation. They further informed that two more teams have left from Mumbai to join the operation.

Raigad Police also set up a control room after the incident. The police said that so far they have rescued 30 people from the spot but many are feared trapped in the debris."We will get a better idea of the situation when daylight comes. Presently over 100 people from Police and district administration are involved in the rescue operation and we are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs too," the Raigad Police said. (ANI)

