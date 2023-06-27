Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): A recruitment rally for Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Technical and several other positions for the class eighth and tenth held by Aurangabad's Army Recruitment Office are in progress till July 2 at the Army Recruitment Ground in Aurangabad for eight districts of the Marathwada region. The recruitment rally began on June 25.

The recruitment rally is underway for Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerks/Store Keepers Technical, and Agniveer Tradesmen for the class eighth and tenth.

This is the second such rally for the state of Maharashtra in the current recruiting year. The first was held at Nagpur earlier this month.

The current series of recruitment rallies are being conducted duly incorporating the transformational changes in recruiting process resulting in higher footfall, better pass percentages in physical fitness tests, lesser hardships for the candidates and smoother conduct.

Extensive deployment of automation tools has been done, biometric and surveillance equipment are installed and utilisation of the existing digital database of UIDAI, Digilocker and government portals for document verification has ensured transparency, no manual intervention and plugging all loopholes to prevent any malpractice.

The Agnipath scheme was met with a good response from the youth of the region. And it is witnessed higher footfall and better performance in physical fitness tests during the rally so far.

The ADG Recruiting in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, and HQ Recruiting Zone from Pune visited the rally site on 27 June to review the conduct of the rally and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing proceedings. (ANI)

