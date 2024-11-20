Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Security has been beefed up in Mumbai ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Election, to ensure a smooth and secure voting process. The police are checking vehicles and have made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order in the city.

Visuals from the Dharavi area, the early morning show security arrangements.

The voting will begin at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

This election marks a significant moment in Maharashtra's political landscape, being the first assembly polls after the split in Shiv Sena and NCP. The contest has intensified, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) locking horns across constituencies.

Key leaders in the fray include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, where he faces Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Prakash Dighe. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from his stronghold, Nagpur South West, against Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is vying to retain Baramati, a traditional stronghold of the Pawar family, against Yungendra Pawar of NCP (SP). In Mumbai, Aditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) is seeking re-election from Worli in a Sena vs Sena contest against Shiv Sena's Milind Deora. Similarly, Amit Thackeray of MNS faces a triangular battle in Mahim against Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant.

Polling across 288 assembly seats in the state will be watched closely, with several constituencies throwing up intriguing battles. Voter turnout remains a critical focus, with both the Election Commission and local initiatives urging citizens to exercise their franchise. (ANI)

