Pune, November 19: Hours before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, former IPS officer Ravindra Nath Patil on Tuesday made explosive claims, alleging that NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (both MVA partners) were involved in a cryptocurrency scam.

He accused the two leaders of using Bitcoin manipulation to fund election campaigns. Patil further alleged that the cash obtained from cryptocurrency dealings is being utilised in the current election campaign in Maharashtra. Similar manipulation has been resorted to during Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he added. Speaking to IANS, Patil implicated Pune's former Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta and cybercrime investigator Bhagyashree Navatke, claiming that they were involved in the Bitcoin scam and had received protection from political leaders Sule and Patole. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Know Polling Date, Voting Time and When Results Will Be Declared.

Sharing the details of the whole scam, Patil explained that in 2018, his company had hired him (Patil) as a cryptocurrency expert to investigate the scam. However, in 2022, he was arrested on fraud charges and spent 14 months in jail. During this time, he was trying to ascertain as to why he was framed. He and his colleagues continued working to get to the facts. And finally, they have come across startling facts, he added.

Patil revealed that a key witness in the case, Gaurav Mehta—an employee of an audit firm—had contacted him several times in the past few days. When Patil finally responded, Mehta shared details about the 2018 cryptocurrency fraud investigation. Mehta alleged that during the arrest of Amit Bhardwaj, a cryptocurrency trader, a hardware wallet containing Bitcoin was seized. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Fierce Electoral Contest Between Ruling Mahayuti Alliance and MVA As 288 Assembly Seats Gear Up for Polls Scheduled for November 20.

However, according to Mehta, the wallet was replaced by another one allegedly under the direction of Amitabh Gupta, the then-Pune Police Commissioner. Mehta claimed that Patil and his colleagues were arrested unjustly, while the real culprits were Gupta and his team.

Patil also accused Mehta of naming Supriya Sule and Nana Patole in the scam. Mehta alleged that they were using the cash obtained through Bitcoin manipulation to fund election campaigns, including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the current Maharashtra Assembly elections. Patil claimed that Mehta, under Gupta's direction, made multiple trips to Dubai to convert Bitcoin into cash, which was then used to finance election activities in Maharashtra.

Patil told IANS that Mehta sent several voice recordings on ‘Signal’ -- social media app -- including messages from Supriya Sule requesting cash in exchange for Bitcoin. In the recordings, Sule allegedly assured Mehta that there was no need to worry about the investigation, as they would handle it once they came to power. Another recording reportedly featured Nana Patole, inquiring about the delay in the cash transaction. Though the audio messages are available with IANS, the agency does not vouch for the veracity of the clips.

Patil further claimed that another recording featured Amitabh Gupta demanding ₹50 crore. In another conversation, Gupta allegedly said that he had created four cryptocurrency wallets in Patil's and his colleague Ghode's names and that transactions had been made from these wallets. Gupta allegedly suggested that if an investigation took place, both Patil and Ghode would be implicated, and we would be safe, said Patil referring to chats with Gaurav Mehta.

Patil added that Mehta had already sold Bitcoin worth ₹150 crore, and he still held hundreds of crores worth of it. He claimed that this remaining cryptocurrency was being used for election-related funding. Patil expressed his readiness to cooperate with investigating agencies, stating that he had all the necessary screenshots and audio recordings to support his claims. According to him, Bhagyashree Navatke is also heard saying, “We need cash Gaurav, I am coming to Mumbai.”

Patil was in fact arrested in 2022 by Pune Police in connection with a multi-crore cryptocurrency fraud case. Patil, a 2004-batch IPS officer, had worked in the corporate sector as a cybersecurity expert since 2010. In 2018, he was appointed as a forensic auditor in the Bitcoin fraud case.

