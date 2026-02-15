Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out coordinated raids at 21 locations across Ahilyanagar and Yavatmal districts as part of a major operation against alleged attempts to radicalise youth and establish links with terrorist organisations, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Mumbai ATS, searches have been underway since Saturday morning in Pusad and Umarkhed towns of Yavatmal district and at multiple sites in Ahilyanagar district. The action follows inputs about activities aimed at activating several youths by contacting terrorist organisations.

"Maharashtra ATS conducts major operations across the state. Raids were conducted on 14 locations in Pusad and Umarkhed in Yavatmal, and 7 locations in Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar). ATS launched a search operation after discovering activities to activate several youth by contacting terrorist organisations. Searches have been underway at a total of 21 locations since morning," Mumbai ATS said in a statement.

In a subsequent press note, the agency said that between February 14 and February 15, 2026, it executed search warrants at 12 locations in Ahilyanagar district. Meanwhile, intensive questioning of 14 suspects is currently underway in Pusad and Umarkhed in Yavatmal district.

"Between 14 February 2026 and 15 February 2026, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted raids at a total of 12 locations in Ahilyanagar district based on warrants. Additionally, in the Yavatmal district, intensive questioning of 14 suspects is underway in Pusad and Umarkhed. During the operation in Ahilyanagar, swords were seized. Objectionable documents, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and CCTV equipment are also being examined and seized peacefully as part of the action. No arrests have been made in this operation so far, and detailed questioning of the suspects is ongoing," the Maharashtra ATS said.

Officials confirmed that the searches were carried out peacefully and in accordance with legal procedures. The seized electronic devices and documents are being analysed for potential links to extremist networks and possible digital communications with banned outfits.

The ATS has not disclosed the suspects' identities, stating that the investigation is at a sensitive stage.

Authorities are examining whether any organised module was being developed in the region and whether the suspects were in contact with handlers outside the state.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

