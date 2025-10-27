Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday joined Chhath Puja celebrations at Mumbai's Juhu beach and extended festive greetings to devotees.

Speaking to reporters at the venue, Fadnavis highlighted the cultural importance of the four-day festival celebrated predominantly by people from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"I am very happy today that I have joined this Chhath Vrat festival here at Juhu Beach. I extend my greetings to all the people of India for this Chhath festival," he said.

He said the rituals hold deep reverence as devotees offer 'Arghya' to Lord Surya Narayan and worship Chhathi Maiya, symbolising energy, purity and gratitude.

"We all know that Lord Surya Narayan, who is the symbol of infinite energy... during this Chhath festival, Arghya is offered to Lord Surya Narayan, and the worship of Chhathi Maiya takes place," the Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis added that the Maharashtra government has been extending enhanced support and arrangements for the festival in Mumbai since 2014.

"After 2014, our government has enhanced the grandeur of this festival, and in view of that, we also make various arrangements here... We all come here to participate in this enthusiasm and the religiosity that is visible here," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes on the occasion of Chhath Puja festivity. He said that the festival is a symbol of India's unity, spiritual upliftment and ancient heritage.

CM Yogi Adityanath participated in Chhath Puja rituals at Gomti Ghat, Laxman Mela Ground in Lucknow on Monday. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was also present with him.

Addressing a gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "This is not just an event and gathering, it is a symbol of India's unity, spiritual upliftment and ancient heritage. It is a four-day period of tough dedication and a way to communicate with nature. On its third day today, people offer water oblation to the setting Sun God. People receive blessings for the welfare of their family members. Tomorrow, people will offer water oblation to the rising Sun god."

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and today marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya).

The festival will end with morning arghya on Tuesday. This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami. (ANI)

