Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, presented the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to sculptor Ram V Sutar in Noida on Friday.

Sutar is famous for designing the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue at 182 metres.

Also Read | Jharkhand Foundation Day 2025: Date, History, Significance, and How the State Celebrates Its Anniversary.

Ram V. Sutar, now in his 90s, is a gold medalist from J.J. School of Art, Bombay. He's celebrated for his mastery of bronze and realistic sculptures, recognised globally for his work. His Mahatma Gandhi bust has been installed in over 450 cities worldwide. Sutar's creations have garnered international acclaim, drawing artists to his studio. He's often compared to masters like Rodin and Michelangelo, as per the official site.

Sutar's dream of creating monumental statues has come true with the 522-foot Statue of Unity, honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He's also involved in other notable projects, including the 600-foot Lord Ram Statue in Ayodhya and the 400-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Mumbai.

Also Read | Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Date, Parana Time, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Significance and Rituals To Worship Lord Vishnu.

Earlier, marking the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Gujarat government held a grand celebration of Bharat Parv at the Statue of Unity, which has illuminated Ekta Nagar with a magnificent display of vibrant lights, a press release from CMO said.

The region was decorated with colourful lights showcasing India's rich cultures and traditions, reflecting the true spirit of unity in diversity. From the grand 182-meter-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the tallest in the world, to the Sardar Sarovar Dam, every spot gleams with tricolour-themed laser lighting. The various hues of light symbolise unity amid India's vast cultural diversity. Local artists and craftsmen have displayed their creativity by blending light with traditional design, harmonising modern technology and ancient artistry.

According to the release, at Bharat Parv, tourists captured thousands of selfies and photographs, each frame narrating a story of joy and radiance. Every themed lighting installation carried a deeper meaning--some symbolising national unity, while others reflected love and harmony with nature.

Each state, through its traditional attire and artistic displays, has represented India's rich cultural heritage, bringing alive the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. To embody this spirit, the magnificent celebration of Bharat Parv has been organised on the sacred banks of the Narmada through the combined efforts of the Central and State Governments.

In the 'Ekta Prakash Parv' pavilion, LED lights, RGB LED Neon Flex Strip lights, colourful laser projection lights, smart synchronised lights, and solar-powered lighting have been used to create lighting installations of delicate floral embroidery, gold ornamentation, and classical shapes--reminiscent of royal-style architecture. The seven-kilometre stretch from Ekta Dwar to the Statue of Unity, including street lights, gantry motifs, government buildings, tourist attractions, the Circuit House, Ekta Mall, Admin Building, and trees along the main road, has been decorated with various lighting arrangements.

The 530-meter path from the main road to the Valley of Flowers features ceiling lights, various lighting articles, and theme-based selfie points/photobooths, offering a glimpse of the Milky Way. This includes representations of ISRO's Chandrayaan mission, Operation Sindoor themes, birds, animals, artistic forms, trees, flowers, religious symbols, planets, and the solar system, expressing the incredible concepts of Spiritual India in the form of light.

In the Valley of Flowers Pavilion, a 140-meter-long walkway, transformed into a 'Glow Tunnel,' showcased themed lighting installations of the Statue of Unity, Jungle Safari, Cactus Garden, Butterfly Garden, Uttarvahini Narmada Parikrama, and various religious destinations such as Somnath, Dwarka, and Dakor. A specially designed Dynamic Dam Light and Sound Show at the Sardar Sarovar Dam and an evening laser show on Sardar Patel's statue have become major attractions for visitors, the press release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)