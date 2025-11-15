Jharkhand Foundation Day, as the name suggests, celebrates the formation of the state of Jharkhand. The celebration of Jharkhand Foundation Day is a state wide holiday that helps people to understand the history of the state, celebrate its contribution to India’s growth and development and commemorate the day with various state-wide festivities and events. As we celebrate Jharkhand Foundation Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including date, history, how to celebrate Jharkhand Foundation Day and its importance.

When is Jharkhand Foundation Day 2025? Jharkhand Foundation Day 2025 will be marked on November 15. The annual observance celebrates the formation of Jharkhand state under the Bihar Reorganisation Act, 2000. This act came into effect on November 15, 2000, and led to the creation of Jharkhand as the 28th state of India, carved out from the southern districts of Bihar.

Significance of Jharkhand Foundation Day

Jharkhand is a very important state that has a lot of importance from a cultural as well as geographical point of view. The state is home to various key waterfalls, hills, and holy places like Baidyanath Dham, Parasnath, Deori, and Rajrappa. The celebration of Jharkhand Foundation Day also falls on the birth anniversary of the legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda, who fought against British rule and is considered a symbol of resistance and tribal pride. The celebration is therefore of utmost importance as it allows people of the state to share the history of their struggle to attain statehood and the shift it enabled.

On the occasion of Jharkhand Foundation Day, there are various important events and observances marked across the state. From blood donation drives across the state to government mandated events and discussions that highlight the growth and development of Jharkhand and its future plans, there are various ways to celebrate Jharkhand Foundation Day. We hope that this Jharkhand Foundation Day, you do your bit to understand the history of the state as well as its contribution to building India.

