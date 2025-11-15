Utpanna Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that holds great significance across India, especially for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. This Ekadashi is a significant fasting day observed by Hindus with great devotion. The day of Utpanna Ekadashi usually falls in the month of Margashirsha, which corresponds to November–December in the Gregorian calendar. The Krishna Paksha Ekadashi which comes after Kartik Purnima, is known as Utpanna Ekadashi. It is the next Ekadashi after Devutthana Ekadashi. This year, Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 falls on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

According to drikpanchang, the Utpanna Ekadashi parana time (fast-breaking time) will be on November 16 from 13:18 pm to 15:22 pm. On Parana Day, the Hari Vasara End Moment will be at 09:09 am. In this article, let's know more about Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 date, vrat katha of this Ekadashi fast, puja rituals and significance of the fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 Date

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 falls on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 Shubh Muhurat

According to drikpanchang, the Utpanna Ekadashi parana time (fast-breaking time) will be on November 16 from 13:18 pm to 15:22 pm.

On Parana Day, the Hari Vasara End Moment will be at 09:09 am.

Ekadashi tithi begins at 00:49 on November 15 and will end at 2:37 on November 16

Utpanna Ekadashi Rituals

On the day of Utpanna Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast from sunrise on Ekadashi until the next day’s sunrise (Dwadashi).

They worship Lord Vishnu, chant his names, and read or listen to stories related to Utpanna Ekadashi.

Food made from grains and cereals is avoided; many devotees consume only fruits, milk, and nuts.

On Dwadashi (the next day), the fast is broken after offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and feeding the needy.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Shri Sutji narrated that Lord Shri Krishna once revealed the significance of this Ekadashi fast to Arjuna. When Arjuna inquired about the virtue of the Ekadashi fast, Lord Krishna explained that one should begin fasting on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi of the Margashirsha month. The observance starts on Dashami by avoiding food at night and maintaining purity. On Ekadashi morning, one should bathe with devotion, apply sandalwood tilak while reciting the sacred mantra invoking Lord Vishnu, and offer prayers with incense, lamps, and food offerings. Lord Krishna said devotees are urged to remain awake at night, chant the name of Shri Hari, give charity to Brahmins, and maintain purity of thought and conduct. The Lord emphasized that the virtue earned by observing Ekadashi surpasses that of performing numerous yajnas, donating cows, or bathing in sacred pilgrimages during auspicious times.

Upon hearing this, Arjuna asked why the Ekadashi fast was considered more sacred than many pilgrimages. Lord Krishna replied that during Satyayuga, a powerful demon named Mura had defeated Indra and other Gods, driving them from heaven. In distress, the gods sought help from Lord Shiva, who directed them to Lord Vishnu. Hearing their pleas, Vishnu assured them of protection and marched with the gods to confront Mura in the city of Chandravati. A fierce battle ensued, in which Lord Vishnu destroyed countless demons, though Mura himself remained undefeated.

Even after a thousand years of combat, the demon could not be vanquished, and so, weary from battle, Lord Vishnu entered a vast cave named Hemavati in Badarika Ashram to rest. What followed marked the divine origin of Ekadashi, the day on which the Lord's power manifested in the form of Ekadashi Devi, who destroyed the demon Mura, symbolising the triumph of purity and devotion over evil and ignorance.

Utpanna Ekadashi Significance

Utpanna Ekadashi holds great significance in Hinduism as it is one of the significant Ekadashis that is associated with the origin of Ekadashi fasting. All Ekadashi fasting are dedicated to Goddess Ekadashi who is one of the Shaktis of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi was born out of Lord Vishnu to annihilate Demon Mur who intended to kill sleeping Lord Vishnu. Hence, Goddess Ekadashi is one of the protective powers of Lord Vishnu.

Goddess Vaishnavi is another power of Lord Vishnu and part of Sapta Matrika. Hence, Utpanna Ekadashi is considered the birth anniversary of Ekadashi. Devotees, who pledge to observe yearly fasting, begin Ekadashi fasting from Utpanna Ekadashi.

