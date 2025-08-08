Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): In a major push toward modernising Pune's law enforcement system, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated several critical infrastructure and surveillance projects under the Pune City Police Commissionerate. CM Fadnavis also laid foundation stones for new police stations and unveiled a cutting-edge integrated command and control centre.

At the event held at Shivajinagar Police Headquarters, CM Fadnavis announced the approval of five new police stations at Lohgaon, Laxminagar, Narhe, Manjri, and Yewalewadi. The Chief Minister said these stations would soon get the green light, along with the recruitment of 1,000 additional personnel to strengthen policing in the rapidly expanding city.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide After Binge-Watching Popular Japanese Web Series 'Death Note' in Karnataka's CK Achukattu, Probe On.

"A comprehensive structural reform of the police force is underway for the first time in 60 years. We are setting up specialised units such as Narcotics and Forensics. The government remains committed to fully supporting police modernisation," said Fadnavis.

During the event, CM Fadnavis made several key announcements for Pune Police, including the approval of five new police stations, a proposal to recruit 1,000 new police personnel for these stations, and the sanctioning of two new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) for Pune. The government has already approved seven new police stations in Pune, a first for any city in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Is India Pausing Arms Deal Talks With the US? Defence Ministry Denies 'False and Fabricated' Reports Amid Ongoing Bilateral Tensions Between 2 Countries.

Pune's rapid expansion demands enhanced law-and-order infrastructure and smarter policing, the CM added.

CM also launched a High-Tech Surveillance and Command centre, the 'Drishti' Integrated Command and Control Centre, calling it one of the most advanced CCTV-based surveillance systems in the country. "This AI-enabled surveillance system will allow real-time traffic and crime monitoring. Criminals won't be able to hide from police anymore," he said.

This surveillance network includes 2,800 new CCTV cameras across the city, Automated alerts for camera malfunctions with 24-hour repair guarantees, Public Address Systems being installed at busy junctions, Introduction of 5 mobile command and control vans equipped with drones, functioning as mini-commissionerates during emergencies or disasters.

Fadnavis also announced plans for a satellite-powered Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). The ITMS will sync with traffic signals to optimize flow and reduce congestion, AI-backed monitoring will be implemented across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and PMRDA regions, the system will support diversion planning and real-time incident response.

Commending Pune Police for their proactive efforts in the anti-drug campaign, Fadnavis emphasised continued vigilance on drugs, "The anti-narcotics drive will continue with full force. Pune Police have set a good example, and we want this momentum to continue."

He also praised the city police for introducing reform programs for juvenile delinquents and called on the department to suggest legal amendments to improve juvenile justice mechanisms.

During the event, CM Fadnavis also inaugurated the newly built Chandan Nagar Police Station, laid the foundation for new police stations being built in Loni Kalbhor, Nanded City, Kharadi, and Kondhwa, and also launched drone surveillance, mobile command vans, and the ITMS project.

CM also felicitated police officials who used CCTV systems to trace and safely rescue a missing two-year-old girl, Komal Kale, from Katraj and solve the infamous Kondhwa Rape case.

The event was attended by Minister Chandrakant Patil and others, senior officials like DGP Rashmi Shukla, Additional CS (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Vinay Kumar Choube, and District Collector Jitendra Dudi, along with Pune CP Amitesh Kumar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)