Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a detailed review of the flood situation in Jalna and Latur districts on Sunday, directing the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations while ensuring the safety of citizens amid continuing heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

In Jalna district, the Chief Minister reviewed the rainfall situation with the District Collector. The Chief Minister was informed that around 26 revenue circles in Jalna district have experienced heavy rainfall. During the relief operation, out of 51 projects, 48 are overflowing.

Also Read | Dehradun Shocker: Refused Sex, Obsessed Lover Strangles Girl and Dumps Body in Canal; Arrested.

A total of 225 citizens from Bhoipur, Arjunnagar, Lalbagh, and Khandasari were relocated to safe places, while 52 citizens were rescued from flood situations.

According to the release, since June, nine citizens have lost their lives; financial assistance has been provided to the families of 7 deceased.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu Police Book TVK Leaders, Including General Secretary Bussy Anand, After Stampede at Vijay's Election Rally in State.

In the Latur district, areas such as Ahmadpur, Nivdi, Udgir, Chakur, Renapur, and Jalkot were evacuated to safety. More than 500 citizens have been accommodated in relief camps.

The official informed that a total of 60 roads or bridges were submerged, but they have now been cleared for traffic. While the situation in the district is under control, NDRF teams have been kept on standby.

Earlier in the day in Solapur, the Chief Minister was informed that 4,002 people have been rescued so far from flood-affected areas, while nearly 6,500 people are currently staying in relief camps. These camps have been equipped with food, drinking water, and healthcare facilities. Additionally, the Akshaya Patra Foundation is providing meals to villages as needed.

To address fodder shortages for livestock, Fadnavis ordered immediate supply arrangements, which will be expanded from Monday. Damage assessments of affected houses are also underway on a large scale. As interim relief, families are being provided with Rs 10,000 in cash, along with 10 kg of rice and 10 kg of wheat.

The Naam Foundation has extended support to the administration, while local entrepreneurs and community leaders are being mobilised for coordinated relief planning. District-level and taluka-level relief cells are being established, and the administration plans to launch large-scale health camps starting Monday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)