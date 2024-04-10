Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have thanked Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for announcing his 'unconditional support' to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde are part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra under the name of 'Mahayuti' alliance and will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls together.

"Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is unconditionally supporting the grand alliance of 'BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP...This support is only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA alliance. Now everyone should prepare for the elections," he said during a rally at Shivaji Park

Following the announcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked Thackeray for his support and said that he has supported Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"I welcome him wholeheartedly. PM Modi has supported Mahayuti. PM Modi has done development in the country and has taken the country forward," Shinde told reporters in Nagpur.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also thanked Raj Thackeray for his support and said that they all believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and aim to work for the people.

"Warm welcome! "Believing in the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. To realize the dream of a developed India, for building a strong Maharashtra. I am very grateful to MNS Chief Shri Raj Thackeray ji for supporting the grand alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. Let us all be determined with full strength to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people!" Fadnavis stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, negotiations are still ongoing between the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members -- Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's faction (Sharadchandra Pawar) of NCP.

Maharashtra sends the second-highest 48 MPs seats to the parliament. The polling in the state will be held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 23 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats. (ANI)

