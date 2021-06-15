Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) A crocodile hatchling was rescued from a pond in Wagle Estate area here in Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

The one-feet long hatchling was rescued on Monday evening by a local foundation and handed over to the Thane range forest office.

The hatchling is now being taken care of by an NGO working for wildlife welfare, an official said.

A volunteer working with the foundation said a crocodile hatchling was rescued from the same pond in July 2019.

